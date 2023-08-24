1 person seriously hurt in fight at Wichita West High School
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a large police presence at Wichita West High School this afternoon.
It comes after an “officer in trouble call” at the high school in which an officer on the scene called for backup. Reports are that a large fight broke out at the high school.
Sedgwick County dispatchers have confirmed that at least one person suffered serious injuries in the incident.
A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said that one person is being treated for injuries and that the situation appears to be under control.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com