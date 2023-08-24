1 person seriously hurt in fight at Wichita West High School

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a large police presence at Wichita West High School this afternoon.

It comes after an “officer in trouble call” at the high school in which an officer on the scene called for backup. Reports are that a large fight broke out at the high school.

Sedgwick County dispatchers have confirmed that at least one person suffered serious injuries in the incident.

A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said that one person is being treated for injuries and that the situation appears to be under control.

A large fight led to mutliple officers being called out to at Wichita West High School on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Wichita Public Schools confirmed at least one person was hurt.(KWCH)

