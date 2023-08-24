Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announces replacement of interim CEO

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) – Hutchison Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced Tuesday that current Chief Operating Officer, Nick Baldetti, has stepped into the role of Acting CEO and will assume all responsibilities for both the CEO and COO positions until a permanent solution has been identified.

Baldetti replaces Interim CEO, Jeff Egbert was hired by the Board of Directors on December 20, 2022. He replaced Ken Johnson who had resigned from the position in November 2022.

“With over 30 years of hospital leadership experience and the past 10 years dedicated to different Interim CEO roles, Egbert was hired to bring in an objective view of HRHS and to execute necessary changes within the system. Through accomplishing these tasks, the organization has created a more sustainable future for the healthcare system, even amidst difficult financial times across the healthcare industry,” the hospital system said of Egbert.

HRHS said the Board of Directors will begin a search for a permanent CEO in the near future. No timeline has been given on when the role is expected to be filled.

