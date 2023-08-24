Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office releases BTK journal entry, suspected link in 1976 cold case

The Osage County Sheriff's Office shared a Missing Person poster from 1976 of Cythina Kinney.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office shared a Missing Person poster from 1976 of Cythina Kinney.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office shared new pieces of information with 12 News on Wednesday that it says directly links Dennis Rader to the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney.

Kinney was last seen at a laundromat in Pawhuska, Okla. on June 23, 1976.

The sheriff’s office points to a journal entry from 1976 where Rader talks about watching women at a “near by Laundry Mat for a possible victim...”

The entry goes on to say that a brunette was the target. Kinney was a brunette.

Rader notes that laundromats were a good place to watch for victims. He said he that sometimes, he would wear a pair of women’s underwear while watching.

A entry from Dennis Rader's personal journal documented in 1976 talks about the serial killer...
A entry from Dennis Rader's personal journal documented in 1976 talks about the serial killer scoping out a laundry mat in an attempt to find victims.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told 12 News that Rader was working on a book and used his journal to log crimes. Virden said it was this particular entry, along with a fantasy Rader shared with him during a visit to the El Dorado Correctional Facility that leads him to believe the BTK Killer is the prime suspect in Kinney’s disappearance.

“He said, ‘Do you wanna know about a fantasy that I had that I never got to do?’ I said, ‘Sure, why not.’ And, he said, I always wanted to kidnap a girl from a laundromat,” Virden told 12 News in an interview on Wednesday.

“‘So, if you would’ve ever got to do that fantasy, how would you have done it?’” Virden said he asked Rader. “And, he explained to me that he would watch the laundromat ‘til she was in there alone. He’d go in with a rouse and get her to his vehicle, and he’d have her and nobody would see or hear anything.”

Sheriff Eddie Virden said an interview with Dennis Rader and items obtained in prison led to the search of the BTK Serial Killer's former property in Park City.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office shared a copy of Kinney’s original missing persons poster offering a reward in exchange for information that would lead to her whereabouts.

