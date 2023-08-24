Police chase prompts EMS response

EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
EMS crews brought them to an area hospital.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:10 a.m.: Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has suffered serious injuries following the chase.

A police chase in the 600 block of W. 30th Street South has promoted a call for EMS to the scene.

We are working to gather more details.

A 12 News reporter is headed to the scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

