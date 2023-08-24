Rising Star Roadtrip: All eyes on Goodland football for rising prospect Linkon Cure

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It’s not an exaggeration to say that eyes across the country will be glued in to none other than Goodland, Kansas for the 2023 football season. If you watch the Cowboys play this season, there’s a reason why that is.

Towering over the competition at tight end for the Cowboys is 6′6″ junior Linkon Cure.

If you follow college football recruiting, that name is one you may recognize. Cure has picked up interest from all over college football, including four Power-Five Universities (Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and Missouri) offering scholarships already.

All of the recruiting activity may be a lot for a 16-year-old kid to take head on, but Cure said he realizes just how cool the process is.

“It’s really busy,” he said. “On August 1st when coaches can talk to you, we opened up the mailbox and it was just completely stuffed.”

With Cure’s athletic past, he said he knew there would be some degree of colleges recruiting him, but not to the extent it has already reached.

“Eventually he wanted to get to this point,” Goodland head coach Jordan Moshier said. “Did he realize it was going to happen this soon? Maybe not.”

The craziest part about Cure’s recruitment: He’s only played in 13 total high school football games. Cure only played in four games as a sophomore before being completely sidelined with a hamstring injury. Before that, he only played limited snaps as a freshman.

With the limited amount of game time Cure has played, it can be seen as even more impressive that Big 12 and SEC schools are flocking. In the same breath, it adds a target to his back bringing in so much hype to a new season without much proven in the GWAC conference.

“This is kind of his year,” Moshier said. “This is time for the major comeback. He had the minor setback, now he’s ready for the major comeback. . . Linkon and I have talked about it quite a bit. [I told him] ‘This is the breakout year for you film-wise. He understands that and what he needs to do and what’s necessary to help him and help us as a team.”

“I’ve got to do whatever I can to get on the field and show everybody what I’m made of,” Cure said.

With what Cure says is much more to prove as an upperclassmen, he is more than happy to bring all of the extra attention to his hometown out in Western Kansas.

“I know it’s really good for the community and for the team,” he said. “We haven’t really been able to be a part of something like this.”

