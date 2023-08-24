Spirit addresses problem with quality of fastener holes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirt AeroSystems released a statement involving a quality issue with fastener holes in certain models of the Boeing 737 fuselage.

Spirit representatives said the company is aware of the issue, and it involves only certain units, as Spirit uses multiple suppliers for the bulkheads affected.

In the statement, Spirit said it is implementing changes manufacturing to address the problem and the company doesn’t believe there will be a material impact to its delivery range.

Additionally, Spirit said that Boeing determined there is no immediate safety concerns.

