Two days left in the heat wave

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a full week of very hot weather, the heat wave is about to come to an end, and it should arrive with the chance for thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely with most of the storms Friday through Saturday, but because this is tied to some leftover tropical moisture, there will be some heavy downpours.

Another Weather Alert Day is on the way for Friday with highs above 100 for most of Kansas. Some of the first thunderstorms that will develop Friday evening will be along I70 and back into western Kansas. Most of the rain Friday evening will be concentrated over the west, but into the overnight, a few of the showers will push toward central and south central Kansas.

Cooler temperatures take over statewide with highs on Saturday in the 70s and 80s. Northern Kansas will have some storms at the beginning of the day Saturday, then by evening, the chance will be moving farther south. Severe weather chances again remain very low.

Drier weather returns on Sunday with sunshine and a little less humidity. Highs will mainly be in the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and warm. Wind: S 5-10. low: 76.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: S/SW 5-15. high: 103.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; isolated storms possible. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 92 Decreasing clouds; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 68 Early AM rain chance, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 61 Sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 60 Sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 61 Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com