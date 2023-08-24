Weather Alert for the excessive heat today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

*Excessive heat warning in effect until Friday 10 PM*

There are only a couple more days left of the intense heat wave for the state before sweet relief arrives this weekend. Just like the last couple of mornings, lows are in the middle to upper 70s with muggy dewpoints.

As we approach the afternoon, highs will climb into the lower 100s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely feel hotter given the slightly higher dewpoints.

Friday will still remain very hot but we will see a cold front begin to push through the state. This front is looking to slightly stall so we’ll see some storms in Western Kansas for Friday evening/night.

The cold front will slowly advance overnight Friday into Saturday morning, bringing chances for scattered storms for North/Central Kansas and the Wichita area. This will be the same case going into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead into next week, highs will remain slightly below normal in the upper 80s with gradual warming midweek.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and very hot. wind: SW 5-15. high: 101.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 5-15. low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and very hot. Wind: SW 5-10. high: 103.

Sat: low: 75. High: 96. Partly cloudy, chance for afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: low: 70. High: 87. Partly cloudy, chance for morning storms.

Mon: low: 65. High: 87. Mostly sunny and mild.

Tue: low: 64. High: 88. Sunny and warm.

Wed: low: 62. High: 88. Sunny and warm.

