Wichita schools finding unique solutions to combat heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the continued triple-digit heat this week, Wichita Public Schools are finding a way to continue classes in spite of the challenges the soaring temperatures present.

The district has come up with some solutions to address the heat.

“This is definitely a unique situation for us,” USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman said. “To have this hot of temperature this time of year, just like everyone else we just have to deal with it.”

The triple-digit heat has forced Wichita schools to make some changes this week. On Tuesday, classes were canceled at Horace Mann Elementary due to HVAC issues. Arensman said schools are still making adjustments.

“(Tuesday) night we did not turn off the air conditioning overnight to make sure that it was going, cooling overnight so we didn’t have that trying to cool down in the morning,” Arensman said.

It’s not just Wichita schools that are having issues. Earlier this week, El Dorado and McPherson districts canceled some classes due to the heat.

Shannon Grate, a P.E. teacher at Greiffenstein-Wells Middle School, said the air conditioning in the gym hasn’t worked for a few weeks. Now he’s taking extra steps to keep his students safe.

“We don’t overexert and we always take water breaks every 10 minutes,” Grate said. “...But (students) are complaining and it’s just really hot, and if someone has to sit out a bit I have to let them do that.”

For students taking the bus, Arensman recommends a lot of water.

“Some of our school buses don’t have air conditioning,” she said. “That’s just not how some of the buses are built. But we have encourages students to bring water bottle. Our bus drivers ... have brought little water bottles or coolers with them.”

