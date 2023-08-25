Heat wave comes to a halt this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday was the sixth day in a row that Wichita climbed to over 100 degrees, and the 19th time this summer the city has reached the century mark or hotter.

Today will be the seventh day in a row over 100 degrees in Wichita, and the 20th time this summer. If we can reach 105 degrees in the city, it will tie the record high from 2000.

A cold front will slowly move across Kansas later today into the night bringing the heat wave to a halt. Highs in the lower 90s on Saturday will be replaced by below normal numbers in the middle to upper 80s on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will accompany the cold front, mainly over north and west Kansas later today/tonight, and across the rest of the state later Saturday into Sunday morning. However, widespread soaking rain is unlikely, and most places will see less than a quarter inch of rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny with near record heat. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 105.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; isolated storms after 1 am. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler; storm chances into the night. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 91.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 86. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 63. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 88. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 60. High: 89. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 61. High: 90. Sunny.

