ICT Launchpad hosts back-to-school block party for disadvantaged youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ICT Launchpad made sure Wichita students were set up for success before the first day of school.

The non-profit organization helps set up disadvantaged and at-risk kids for success in education and other aspects of their lives.

“Big resource fair where kids are able to come and get their school supplies that they need, hair cuts, braids, nail done, some food drinks fun. kind of one big party right before they have to go back to school, make sure they’re equipped with everything they need to have less distractions, and just focus on learning,” said founder Bryce Graham.

ICT Launchpad said if you know a child in need of school supplies, just reach out. You can find more about the organization by searching at ICT Launchpad on Facebook, or visiting the organization’s website at https://www.ictlaunchpad.com/

