Attorney for Marion Co. Record orders seized item’s return, says data was cloned

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - Marion County is expected to turn over a piece of evidence confiscated during a raid on the Marion County Record on Aug. 11 that was not included when authorities were ordered to return the items last week.

Bernie Rhodes, the attorney representing the Record, submitted a letter to Marion County Counselor Bradley Jantz regarding evidence that had been seized and not returned.

In the letter, Rhodes said on Aug. 16, Judge Ben Sexton ordered that the evidence be “released and returned,” and that same day Undersheriff Larry Starkey transferred the seized items to a forensic examiner commissioned by Rhodes.

Rhodes said the “Data Forensic Chain of Custody Form” from that day contained eight items, but when he compared it to the search warrants and inventories posted on the District Court’s website, it showed nine items had been seized, including an “OS Triage Digital Data.”

“While the apparent alteration of the inventory list raises serious questions, what is clear is that item 9 on the inventory posted by the Court has not been “released and returned,” as the Court ordered,” Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes identified the item as a USB driver from OSForensics software from PassMark Software, an Australian company. He also said that it appeared to have been copied.

“It further appears that during - or after - the raid someone used this driver to copy or clone data from one or more computers owned by the Record,” Rhodes wrote. “This access is illegal. It also clearly violates the District Court’s August 16, 2023, Order.”

In the letter, Rhodes goes on to state that he had tried to get a hold of Jantz but was met with a full voicemail and no return calls.

“The Sheriff’s failure to comply with the District Court’s order is inexcusable and I will not stand by and wait for you to choose to return my many calls. Unless you and I are able to come to a satisfactory agreement by the end of the day tomorrow, Thursday, August 24, 2023, on disposition of this—and any other item(s) not previously released and returned—I will file a motion to hold the Sheriff in contempt of court for his failure to comply with the District Court’s order,” the letter reads.

12 News spoke with Rhodes on Thursday. He said he finally got a hold of Jantz. He said the county counselor agreed to return the flash drive, him a copy of the data pulled from the drive, and destroy any copies the county may have.

Rhodes said the return will be documented in a court order on Friday.

