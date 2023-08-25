Morton County creates safe spaces for those needing mental health help

The safe spaces allow for people to come inside where there are no cameras and get on the phone to call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELKHART, Kan. (KWCH) - For many rural communities, getting mental health services can be difficult. A group in Morton County wants to make it easier and more confidential after multiple suicides in its community.

One of the first things you see when entering Elkhart is a sign for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Morton County Community Coalition wants to make sure it’s number, 988, is well-known.

“We decided to put three safe spaces for people to come to, where there’s no cameras, they can come and get on the phone if they’re in crisis,” said coalition member Michael Horton.

He said the safe spaces will be easy to use. People having a mental health crisis can walk in any time of day, any day of the week, pick up a phone and be automatically connected to 988.

The county is placing three safe spaces around Morton County in Elkhart, Rolla and Richfield. The local electric and gas companies donated utilities to make sure the building had necessities as well.

“All we can do is build it and hope they come,” said Elkhart Economic Developer Alexis O’Hair. “If we save one or two lives, if one or two people use them, we’ve done our job.”

Not only does the coalition want to save lives, but its members want to end the stigma around getting help for mental health issues.

“Our vision, for me anyway is to create a culture where 988 is as well known as 911. We just want to pull the curtain back, and make it okay to talk about,” said Horton.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

