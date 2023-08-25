National American Miss Kansas Jr. uses platform to help women learn self defense

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - National American Miss Kansas Junior Bella Andra is helping women one strike at a time.

She said after being a victim of sexual abuse, she wanted to help create a way for women to learn how to defend themselves and find their voice.

“I have experience with sexual abuse that began at a really young age, and it went on for many years,” said Bella. “I was able to be removed from that situation, and begin my healing journey, and become as healed as I can to create something like this, I did it.”

Gary Tate, the lead instructor at Fuzion Martial Arts, shared valuable tips with the women at Sunday’s workshops on how to maximize their impact - when every second counts.

“Sometimes you become that dead weight. but if you understand footwork and manage that distance, utilizing your forearm,” said Tate. “Ultimately, it’s finding ways to improve the position in the situation your in.”

Bella said her mission as National American Miss Kansas Junior is to make women feel like victors, not victims.

“With all the help, I was able to create ‘SHE SPEAKS,’ and I want it to be somewhere where girls can find the resources they need to heal and also help prevent and spread awareness,” she said.

