New information renews hope for brother of 1990 murder victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The renewed investigation into the BTK Killer by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office is bringing attention to a decades-old cold case in which the sheriff believes Dennis Rader is connected.

The remains of Shawna Beth Garber were found in McDonald County, Missouri, in December 1990 after she was raped and murdered. Sheriff Eddie Virden said his office has shared new information with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office where they’ve been looking into this case for more than 30 years.

For decades, Rob Ringwald didn’t know what happened to his sister. When he was seven and she was five, they were put into foster care, and a year later would be the last time he’d ever see her.

“Growing up without her, there was always just a hole in my life that I couldn’t fill,” said Ringwald.

A picture shared with 12 News is one of the few pictures Ringwald has of him and Shawna. The memory shows her happy and playful.

Ringwald said Shawna was born two days before my second birthday. When he turned 18, he started looking for her. When he got married, he said his wife made it a mission.

“Something she could do that would help me and help the other members of our family. We thought it’d be nice for our kids to know their aunt,” said Ringwald.

In 2021, that search came to an end.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office used a DNA match to identify Shawna, whom investigators there called Grace Doe.

“It was devastating. just to find out that she’d been sitting in a box for 30 years,” said Ringwald.

Once Shawna’s remains were identified, they buried her here in Bucklin next to her great-nephew.

Then began a new search; a search for justice.

One of Ringwald’s daughters has actively worked on the effort. Now, he hopes the attention Shawna’s case is getting will bring them closer to the truth: whether the suspect is Dennis Rader or someone else.

“Somebody knows something and maybe this will be what they need to bring them forward,” said Ringwald.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com