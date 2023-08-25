Six arrested for beating 18-year-old in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six people, many of them teenagers, were arrested in Garden City for the severe beating of an 18-year-old man. A 16-year-old and two 18-year-old women who were not named by police were arrested for aggravated battery and other charges, as were 23-year-old Marc Guitron, 18-year-old Braydon Leonard and 24-year-old.

At around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, policed were called to the 400 block of Davis Street, where a fight had ensued. When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim badly beaten. He was was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and later flown to Colorado due to the extent of his injuries.

Guitron, Leonard and the Collier were booked for aggravated battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and contributing to a child’s misconduct. The 16-year-oldr was arrested for aggravated battery and released to his parents.

An affidavit for one 18-year-old woman was filed requesting the charges of interference with a law enforcement officer and contributing to a child’s misconduct, and an affidavit for the other 18-year-old suspect requested the charge of interference with a law enforcement official.

