Storms tonight, cooler this weekend

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 25, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will continue across the state tonight as cooler weather settles in for the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will move east across the state tonight. The overall threat for severe weather will remain low, but some small hail and brief gusty winds will be possible with a few of the stronger storms.

A few showers could linger early Saturday, otherwise temperatures will be cooler for the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 70s over northwest Kansas to the lower 90s over south central Kansas.

More isolated showers and storms will be possible across southern Kansas Saturday evening and into the night. Once again, the threat of severe weather will remain low.

Sunday will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s. Temperatures will remain cooler through much of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 69

Sun: High: 87 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 63 Sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 66 Sunny.

