Heat Breaks- starting today

Highs in the 70s and 80s for most, low 90s for south-central Kansas.
Welcome heat relief starts today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front, cloud cover, spotty showers and northerly winds will contribute to breaking the heat wave today.

After a week of sweltering triple digit heat, Mother Nature is giving Kansas a break from the heat. Expect highs in the 70s across western Kansas, while central and eastern Kansas will see 80s to near 90 this afternoon. More clouds than sunshine and lower humidity today will make if feel much nicer than the record setting heat from last week. Yesterday, Wichita hit 106, breaking the previous record of 105 set back in 2000.

The heat relief will continue through the weekend and most of next week with highs in the 80s Sunday and 80s and low 90s through Thursday. Unfortunately, Summer is not over. It appears the heat will return by the end of the week and the Labor Day Weekend as highs climb back into the middle and upper 90s with a few towns in Kansas reaching 100. Dry conditions will prevail with the only areas having potential for a few showers and storms being far western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds and peeks of sun otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 90

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm possible early, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 87

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 63

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 63 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 66 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

