Sunny and nice Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that heat relief will continue for the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. The humidity levels will be much lower.

High temperatures will remain near normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s through midweek. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday over northwest Kansas, otherwise most places will be dry for the week ahead.

Hot weather is not done yet though as a changing weather pattern will bring a return to the summer heat by late in the week and throughout the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will return to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees during the time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 66 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

