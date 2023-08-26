Sunny and nice Sunday

Highs in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that heat relief will continue for the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. The humidity levels will be much lower.

High temperatures will remain near normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s through midweek. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday over northwest Kansas, otherwise most places will be dry for the week ahead.

Hot weather is not done yet though as a changing weather pattern will bring a return to the summer heat by late in the week and throughout the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will return to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees during the time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 62

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 66 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fight led to mutliple officers being called out to at Wichita West High School on...
Staff member seriously hurt during fight at Wichita West High School
iPhone safety
What the Tech? iPhone fire warning
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Six arrested for beating 18-year-old in Garden City
A Wichita man wanted to see just how hot it was outside. So, he cooked cornbread.
How hot is it? Hot enough to cook cornbread outside, Wichita man proves
Kansas specialty plates
Factfinder 12: Specialty plates causing issues for some Kan. drivers

Latest News

Welcome heat relief starts today
Heat Breaks- starting today
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Storms tonight, cooler this weekend
Changes are on the way this weekend with the arrival of a cold front.
Heat wave comes to a halt this weekend
A cold front will bring storms and a cooldown.
Two days left in the heat wave