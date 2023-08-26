Multiple cases of West Nile virus detected in Kansas horses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture said it has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of the West Nile virus in horses around the state.

The Department of Ag said confirmed cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas, and Pratt counties over the last few weeks.

All of the confirmed cases of West Nile virus were in unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), two people have died from the West Nile virus in 2023.

