Multiple cases of West Nile virus detected in Kansas horses

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture said it has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of the West Nile virus in horses around the state.

The Department of Ag said confirmed cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas, and Pratt counties over the last few weeks.

All of the confirmed cases of West Nile virus were in unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), two people have died from the West Nile virus in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A large fight led to mutliple officers being called out to at Wichita West High School on...
Staff member seriously hurt during fight at Wichita West High School
(Photo Courtesy: KCTV)
Daughter of BTK speaks out following property search in Park City
Emergency response in the 600 block of W. 30th St. S.
Wichita police officer, driver injured after hit-and-run, chase
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The Osage County Sheriff's Office shared a Missing Person poster from 1976 of Cythina Kinney.
Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office releases BTK journal entry, suspected link in 1976 cold case

Latest News

Mental health safe spaces
Morton County creates safe spaces for those needing mental health help
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announces replacement of interim CEO
With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, it’s important to know your options on how to...
With weekend temps hitting triple digits, here are tips on how to beat the heat
Salina Regional Health Care and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas have until Sept. 3 to reach a...
Some concerned impasse between Salina hospital, insurer could impact patient care