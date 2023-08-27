Cooler weather continues for a few more days

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cooler weather will continue for the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over western Kansas during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get rain, and the threat of severe weather will remain low.

High temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to lower 90s through most of the week before the weather pattern begins to change late in the week.

The changing pattern will bring hotter weather back to Kansas with highs reaching 100 degrees again for the Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will remain low with this weather pattern through the week ahead and for the holiday next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 65

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 63 Sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 67 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 69 Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
A Wichita man wanted to see just how hot it was outside. So, he cooked cornbread.
How hot is it? Hot enough to cook cornbread outside, Wichita man proves
iPhone safety
What the Tech? iPhone fire warning
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Marion County raid PW picture
Attorney for Marion Co. Record orders seized item’s return, says data was cloned

Latest News

Excessive heat subsides for a few days
Nice weather continues for the start of the week
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Sunny and nice Sunday
Welcome heat relief starts today
Heat Breaks- starting today
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Storms tonight, cooler this weekend