Cooler weather continues for a few more days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cooler weather will continue for the next few days.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over western Kansas during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get rain, and the threat of severe weather will remain low.

High temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s to lower 90s through most of the week before the weather pattern begins to change late in the week.

The changing pattern will bring hotter weather back to Kansas with highs reaching 100 degrees again for the Labor Day weekend. Rain chances will remain low with this weather pattern through the week ahead and for the holiday next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 65

Tue: High: 92 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 63 Sunny.

Thu: High: 93 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 97 Low: 67 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 69 Sunny.

