Nice weather continues for the start of the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Comfortable weather continues for the start of the week with tranquil weather in the forecast through next weekend.

Moisture is still needed for most of Kansas, but unfortunately it will remain dry through the remainder of August and the first week of September. Another piece of bad weather news is the break in the heat wave is short-lived as the “heat dome” will move back into the Plains by the end of the week and the start of the Labor Day weekend. In the mean time, enjoy the 80s and low 90s while they last. The morning hours will be most pleasant with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the humidity remaining low. It might be an opportunity to open the windows and turn off the A/C.

This weather pattern is stable and normally does not result in showers and storms. What we can expect is a slow building of the heat and humidity as we work into the Thursday and Friday. By Labor Day weekend we are back into the triple digit heat and excessive humidity.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A few morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 88

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 61

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 65

Tue: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 64 Sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 66 Sunny, hot and breezy.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: High: 101 Low: 69 Mostly sunny and hot.

Labor Day: High: 100 Low: 70 Sunny and hot.

