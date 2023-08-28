133 lbs. of marijuana found during Neb. traffic stop

The Nebraska State Patrol said 133 lbs. of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Friday...
The Nebraska State Patrol said 133 lbs. of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop Friday morning on I-80.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KWCH) - Troopers for the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person Friday morning after locating more than 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The NSP said around 7:40 a.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding near mile marker 228 in Dawson County.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 packages containing a total weight of 133 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Jose Aparicio Mendoza, 28, of Mexico, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail.

