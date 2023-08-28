Department of Justice announces settlement regarding racial discrimination, harassment at Kansas community college

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Justice Department on Monday announced a settlement agreement with Highland Community College (HCC) in Kansas to resolve the department’s investigation into allegations that Black students, primarily student-athletes, living on HCC’s main campus experienced discriminatory treatment on campus, including discipline, in housing and interactions with campus security officers.

The complaints alleged that Black students were targeted for searches and surveillance and disciplined more severely than their white peers, resulting in their unfair removal from campus housing or even expulsion.

Under the settlement, the college will improve the fairness and transparency of disciplinary proceedings to prevent such discrimination. The community college must strengthen policies, procedures and training on campus security to promote consistent, non-discriminatory interactions between security personnel and students. In addition, the agreement requires HCC to strengthen policies, procedures and training to ensure an effective response to students’ complaints of racial discrimination.

The Justice Department opened its investigation in January 2022 under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“The college cooperated fully throughout the investigation and expressed a desire before the investigation was concluded to make positive changes for its students by revising its policies and practices, training employees and expanding student engagement to improve campus climate.” said the department in a release.

Under the agreement, Highland Community College will:

Reform policies on discipline, campus security, housing and racial harassment;



Revise policies and procedures for responding to students’ complaints of racial discrimination and ensure that complaints are handled by trained employees who understand their responsibilities;



Ensure that the disciplinary process is fair and equitable, including by analyzing discipline data to ensure nondiscrimination;



Train campus security and other staff on effective de-escalation techniques and non-coercive methods of gathering information;



Survey and improve the climate and culture of HCC’s main campus and cultivate safe and welcoming spaces for Black students; and



Ensure students’ equitable access to HCC’s educational programs and activities regardless of race.



Members of the public may report possible civil rights violations at www.civilrights.justice.gov/. View a copy of the settlement agreement here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com