Eye on Agriculture: Kansas Farmers and Mental Health

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, and in the past two decades, suicide rates have been consistently higher in rural America. According to the National Rural Health and Association, the suicide rate in the farming and agriculture industry is three-and-a-half times higher than the general population.

In this week’s edition of Eye on Agriculture, local farmers talk about the strain the profession can put on their mental health. Plus Rachel Clews, with the K-State Research and Extension in the Family and Consumer Sciences field of study, discusses the warning signs that can precede suicide in rural communities. Lastly, a farmer’s daughter talks about the lasting impact her father’s death by suicide 50 years ago has had on their family.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

