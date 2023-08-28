Haysville launching new water treatment system

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Haysville residents may soon see a change in the water, but the city said it’s not a concern and only temporary.

Haysville Public Works said its Corrosion Control project is reaching a new milestone, launching the Orthophosphate Treatment System on August 30.

This treatment adds a protective layer to both city pipes and residential pipes, preventing lead and copper from entering the drinking water.

“During this upgrade, you might notice your water appearing cloudy or milky,” said the public works department. “Don’t worry – this is a short-lived effect caused by the treatment and poses no health risks.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com