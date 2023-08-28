Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One pooch found injured in the Capital City is now homeward bound - hundreds of miles away - after a microchip was credited to helping staff reunite him with his family.

Helping Hands Humane Society says that on Aug. 18, intake staff met Panda, who they thought was an injured stray dog. He seemed to be injured and was so scared he would not let staff near him that day.

After a few days, shelter officials said the intake department was finally able to safely scan Panda for a microchip and found his owners had been searching for him for quite some time. After a call to the family, who lived in Colorado, they found out he had been reported missing in his home state in 2021. They had been looking for him for more than 2 years.

HHHS noted that Panda, now 7, was with his family for the first five years of his life. However, the last two years remain a mystery, as does how he got to the Sunflower State.

Shelter staff said they let Panda’s family know that he would need a little TLC as he readjusted back at home. They drove all weekend to reclaim him on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Panda’s family told shelter staff his name and that he knew Spanish commands. Once he got a whiff of their scent and heard his native tongue, he brightened up and was excited.

“We love stories of reunification and are so grateful to be a #BestFriendsNetworkPartner with Best Friends Animal Society,” said an HHHS spokesperson. “Best Friends has been supporting our reunite program by funding reclaim fees this whole year. With their help, and yours, we are working to help these animals - one nose at a time.”

Once reunited with his family, shelter staff said Panda was a completely different dog and allowed them to take a look at him.

