Humidity remains low; seasonal temperatures

By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will continue to have some very quiet weather over the next several days. Even though there is a chance for a few spotty rain showers during the night, amounts will be light and the chance for rain quite limited. Look for another seasonal day on Tuesday.

Light winds will be common nearly statewide with lows in the 50s and 60s. Look for highs to be near 90 Tuesday with a mainly sunny day. The humidity should remain down too.

No big changes are expected for Wednesday with highs near 90 for most of Kansas. We will see some hotter weather push back into the Plains later this week, allowing highs to be near 100 degrees into the Labor Day weekend forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; a few sprinkles possible late. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: N 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 62.

Wed: High: 91 Sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 63 Sunny.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 65 Sunny.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 65 Sunny.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 66 Sunny.

Mon: High: 98 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

