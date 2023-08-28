Kansas cat found 10 years later, more than a thousand miles from home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita cat owner got quite a shock when she received an email about her missing cat - which had been gone for 10 years. Even more surprising - it was found in North Carolina.

Carol Holmes spent August 19 thinking of her father, Bob. That day would have been his 94th birthday - and that day she got an email about another Bob she was missing.

“It was surreal. It really is. I was just so stunned,” said Carol.

You see, “Bob” was also the name of Carol’s missing cat. She’d named it after her beloved father. Bob the cat disappeared from Wichita ten years ago. Now, he’s resurfaced in North Carolina and Carol has no idea how he ended up there.

“I wish that Bob could talk and tell us the story of what happened these ten years,” said Carol.

Someone in Fuquay-Verina, North Carolina, found Bob, took him to a local vet and had him scanned. That’s when Carol was notified - all the way in Wichita.

“It’s very unusual to find a cat when they have been gone nearly a decade,” said Carol.

She said she’s thrilled Bob has been found, and now, she’s working with a volunteer group to get him back to Kansas because, of course, there is no place like home.

Carol is working with Imagine Home to bring Bob back.

She said the group told her Bob could be back as soon as September, first, Carol needs to raise the funds to have him fully vetted and get an inter-state travel certificate.

Carol has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Bob’s return.

