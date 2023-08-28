Kansas man hospitalized after car runs over his legs

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that left a man with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 100 block of NW. 100 Road, just west of Hoisington for an injury accident involving a pedestrian. Deputies arrived to find 20-year-old Kaden Baird, of Ellinwood, being loaded into an ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said, for unknown reasons, Baird laid down in the eastbound lane on the blacktop road. The driver of a 1997 Buick Century did not see Baird lying in the roadway and tried to avoid him but ended up running over Baird’s legs.

Baird was transported to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington and later transported to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses who had been with Baird earlier in the day said he was highly intoxicated at the time of the incident. No one in the car was hurt. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com