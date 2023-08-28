KC Wheel: New entertainment destination to change KC skyline

Pennway Point Rendering including KC Wheel set to open in Kansas City in fall of 2023.
Pennway Point Rendering including KC Wheel set to open in Kansas City in fall of 2023.(ICON Experiences)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city’s skyline will soon include a dramatic change.

ICON Express developers say it is preparing to open a giant, 150-foot-tall observation wheel at Pennway Point. The new KC Wheel has been under construction for weeks. Once complete, it will include colorful LED lights and lift guests high into the air.

The KC Wheel will have 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas for guests to ride. The wheel will operate 365 days a year, according to developers.

The KC Wheel will operate over Pennway Putt, a new mini golf course planned at the entertainment development.

The area also includes Wheel House restaurant. It will offer a menu of food and drinks that can be taken on the wheel. Wheel House is one of several restaurants and entertainment options planned for Pennway Point.

Caption

“From our first visit, the Kansas City community has been overwhelmingly welcoming. We fell in love with Kansas City,” Eli Stovall, CEO and Managing Partner at ICON Experiences, said. “There is so much to love here. From food and music to sports and commerce, KC is winning. It’s irresistible and we’re excited to be part of this community.”

Pennway Point is located at the intersection of Pershing and Pennway. Visitors will eventually be able to walk along a trail from Pennway Point to Union Station and the Crossroads.

