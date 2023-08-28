Laura Kelly establishes advisory panel for psych hospital in Sedgwick Co.

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pauses while answering questions from reporters during an event...
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pauses while answering questions from reporters during an event at a women's shelter, Jan. 23, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor has vetoed a Republican transgender bathroom bill and a GOP plan for ending gender-affirming care for trans youth.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced today that, in an effort to improve state mental health care, she has signed an executive order establishing the South Central Regional Psychiatric Hospital Advisory Panel. The 14-member panel will gather public input and make recommendations on the operation, location, and workforce development needs of the proposed 50-bed psychiatric hospital in south central Kansas.

The panel will examine how a state hospital would fit into existing or planned services in the region and identify existing resources, gaps in services, and opportunities to improve access to mental health services.

Governor Kelly announced in May that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Service (KDADS) had awarded $25 million to Sedgwick County to create a new regional hospital designed to address statewide shortages of health and behavioral health services. A $15 million state general fund was earmarked by the state finance council in December for the planning and initial design work for a regional state psychiatric hospital.

KDADS entered into an agreement in March with Sedgwick County to provide funding for planning, design, and other services related to the construction of the hospital.

Kansas currently operates psychiatric hospitals in Osawatomie and Larned. Kelly’s office said a regional hospital in south central Kansas will address the shortage of in-patient mental health beds in the region and allow patients to remain closer to home and family while receiving care. It will also lessen jail overcrowding by shortening the wait time for inmates pending evaluations or treatment.

The advisory panel will provide an interim report to the Governor and the Sedgwick County Commission by January 15, 2024, with a final report due June 30, 2024.

Read the Executive Order here.

