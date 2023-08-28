Near normal temperatures for the next few days

Near normal temperatures continue for the next few days.
Near normal temperatures continue for the next few days.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a wonderful start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Later today underneath mainly sunny skies, temperatures will top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s which is near normal for late August.

The week ahead looks uneventful with no major weather makers heading our way. Clear and comfortable nights in the 50s and 60s will be replaced by sunny and seasonably warm afternoons in the lower 90s.

However, summer is not over. As we head into the holiday weekend, the infamous heat dome will return to the state. Expect triple digit temps on Saturday, Sunday, and probably Labor Day as well with little or no rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable Wind: Light and variable. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW/N 5-15. High: 92.

Wed: Low: 62. High: 91. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 64. High: 93. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 67. High: 98. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 68. High: 100. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
One seriously injured in Old Town shooting
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
iPhone safety
What the Tech? iPhone fire warning
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

3 day temperature forecast for Wichita.
Cooler weather continues for a few more days
Excessive heat subsides for a few days
Nice weather continues for the start of the week
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Sunny and nice Sunday
Welcome heat relief starts today
Heat Breaks- starting today