Police blocking traffic near McConnell because of ‘possible device’

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed that police are blocking traffic near McConnell due to a possible device.

A spokesperson for the Air Force Base said the West Gate, located near George Washington Blvd. and Oliver, is closed for the time being while local law enforcement investigates.

Those needing to enter the base are advised to use the East Gate located off Rock Road.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
One seriously injured in Old Town shooting
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
iPhone safety
What the Tech? iPhone fire warning
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Water Faucet
Haysville launching new water treatment system
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pauses while answering questions from reporters during an event...
Laura Kelly establishes advisory panel for psych hospital in Sedgwick Co.
ambulance
Kansas man hospitalized after car runs over his legs
FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium following a news conference in...
Department of Justice announces settlement regarding racial discrimination, harassment at Kansas community college