Police blocking traffic near McConnell because of ‘possible device’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed that police are blocking traffic near McConnell due to a possible device.

A spokesperson for the Air Force Base said the West Gate, located near George Washington Blvd. and Oliver, is closed for the time being while local law enforcement investigates.

Those needing to enter the base are advised to use the East Gate located off Rock Road.

