School starts differently in Atwood after fire heavily damages high school

ATWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - Students in the northwest Kansas town of Atwood are starting their school year differently after a fire in early June damaged much of the Rawlins County school district’s junior and senior high school earlier this summer. The fire left the district with few options to make sure students had a place to learn.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with arson and terrorism, among other charges, in connection to the fire.

For the first month of school, junior and senior high school students are taking classes elsewhere.

“For the time being, we’re using the Methodist Church across the street from our grade school, for school,” Rawlins County High School Principal Jeff Samson said.

Older students are also taking classes at the district’s elementary school.

With classrooms set up differently, staff and students said they’re making the best of a bad situation.

“Mostly just trying to be normal and keep things normal for the students so they don’t feel the huge impact of everything,” said Rawlins County history and government teacher Jennifer Melia. “...It’s different, it’s stressful, but it’s not the building and stuff that makes the school, it’s the teachers and students and community, and we’re just rolling with it. I could teach history and government from anywhere. We got a great community and we are Buff strong and we are going to fight through this and move on.”

Classes for students at Rawlins County Junior/Senior High School will continue at the church until the end of September and the completion of modular classrooms.

