School year begins differently for students in Atwood after fire

Fire damaged much of the high school over the summer, leaving the district few options to make sure students had a place to learn.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATWOOD, Kan. (KWCH) - Students in the northwest Kansas town of Atwood are starting their school year differently after a fire in early June damaged much of the Rawlins County school district’s junior and senior high school earlier this summer. The fire left the district with few options to make sure students had a place to learn.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with arson and terrorism, among other charges, in connection to the fire.

For the first month of school, junior and senior high school students are taking classes elsewhere.

“For the time being, we’re using the Methodist Church across the street from our grade school, for school,” Rawlins County High School Principal Jeff Samson said.

Older students are also taking classes at the district’s elementary school.

With classrooms set up differently, staff and students said they’re making the best of a bad situation.

“Mostly just trying to be normal and keep things normal for the students so they don’t feel the huge impact of everything,” said Rawlins County history and government teacher Jennifer Melia. “...It’s different, it’s stressful, but it’s not the building and stuff that makes the school, it’s the teachers and students and community, and we’re just rolling with it. I could teach history and government from anywhere. We got a great community and we are Buff strong and we are going to fight through this and move on.”

Classes for students at Rawlins County Junior/Senior High School will continue at the church until the end of September and the completion of modular classrooms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Fire at Rawlins County school.
Following fire, Rawlins county facing nearly yearlong repairs
Rawlins County Jr/Sr High School Fire
Rawlins County School District shares inside look at fire-damaged school
Rawlins Co. school fire
2 juveniles, ages 12 and 13 charged with 15 felony counts in Rawlins County school fire

Most Read

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
One seriously injured in Old Town shooting
Circle High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while the Butler County Sheriff's...
Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect
McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell AFB closes West Gate after suspicious item detected
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say

Latest News

Horses on a ranch near Derby, Kansas
Dept. of agriculture, Kansas veterinarian respond to jump in West Nile cases among horses
Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas
Deadline approaches for new contract between Salina hospital, insurer
INTRUST Bank Arena said with 16,172 fans, the Zach Bryan concert on Sunday, August 27, 2023,...
Zach Bryan concertgoers set attendance record at INTRUST Bank Arena
Carol Holmes said she was thinking of her dad when she received an email about his namesake;...
Kansas cat found 10 years later, a thousand miles away
Salina Regional Health Center
Salina Regional, Blue Cross Blue Shield have yet to reach agreement as deadline approaches