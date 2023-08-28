Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes new baby chimpanzee

On Monday, the Sedgwick County Zoo announced the birth of Alizeti, the chimpanzee. The baby girl was born to Chimpanzee Chuckie on Sunday, August 20, 2023.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the birth of a new chimpanzee. The zoo said Alizeti, which means “sunflower” in Swahili, was born in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 20.

“The animal care team at SCZ observed mom and baby for a short time before coming to the conclusion that Chuckie (Alizeti’s mom) was not exhibiting appropriate maternal behavior,” said the zoo. “In order to give Alizeti the best chance of survival, our team made the life-saving decision to remove her from the troop and provide human-assisted rearing during this first crucial stage of her development.”

The zoo said human-assisted rearing involves round-the-clock care and attention for the baby girl and is designed to mirror how a chimp mother would naturally care for her infant.

“Just as mother chimpanzees never let baby out of their arms, our caretakers will do the same for at least a couple of months until Alizeti is developmentally strong enough to be reunited with the troop. At that point, she will be raised by a foster mother with support of the rest of the chimpanzee family,” the zoo said.

