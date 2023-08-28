Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendent of the Circle Public School District, Don Potter, said Circle High School and Towanda Elementary are on lockdown as police search for a suspect in the area.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said officers are looking for someone who ran from a vehicle after a pursuit. They described him as a white man with dirty blonde hair and a goatee, approximately 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

Potter said staff are in contact with parents online and that he has no additional information other than the suspect is in the vicinity.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
One seriously injured in Old Town shooting
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
iPhone safety
What the Tech? iPhone fire warning
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

USD 262 superintendent Greg Lehr said the district is busting at the seams with enrollment...
Video playlist: Valley Center voting on school bond issue this week
Valley Center bond issue 4
Valley Center bond issue 3
Valley Center bond issue 2