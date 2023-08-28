Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendent of the Circle Public School District, Don Potter, said Circle High School and Towanda Elementary are on lockdown as police search for a suspect in the area.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said officers are looking for someone who ran from a vehicle after a pursuit. They described him as a white man with dirty blonde hair and a goatee, approximately 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

Potter said staff are in contact with parents online and that he has no additional information other than the suspect is in the vicinity.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com