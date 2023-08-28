Video playlist: Valley Center voting on school bond issue this week

By Max Dutton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center has a growing school district. That’s why voters are deciding the fate of a proposed bond issue aimed at creating more space for its schools.

USD 262 superintendent Greg Lehr said the district is busting at the seams with enrollment growth. The facilities current hold up to 3,400 students; if the bond issue passes, capacity would increase to about 4,600 students. Lehr said the district is about 200 students short of capacity to start the 2023-24 school year.

The $73.9 million bond would include a new elementary school, 20 classrooms added to the high school and multiple smaller additions across the district. If passed, the bond issue would raise property taxes -- for a $150,000 home, taxes would increase by $3.59 per month.

Just one day before casting their ballot, Valley Center residents on both sides of the issue are sharing their thoughts.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
One seriously injured in Old Town shooting
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
iPhone safety
What the Tech? iPhone fire warning
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Valley Center bond issue 4
Valley Center bond issue 3
Valley Center bond issue 2
USD 262 superintendent Greg Lehr said the district is busting at the seams with enrollment...
Valley Center bond issue 1