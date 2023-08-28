Video playlist: Valley Center voting on school bond issue this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center has a growing school district. That’s why voters are deciding the fate of a proposed bond issue aimed at creating more space for its schools.

USD 262 superintendent Greg Lehr said the district is busting at the seams with enrollment growth. The facilities current hold up to 3,400 students; if the bond issue passes, capacity would increase to about 4,600 students. Lehr said the district is about 200 students short of capacity to start the 2023-24 school year.

The $73.9 million bond would include a new elementary school, 20 classrooms added to the high school and multiple smaller additions across the district. If passed, the bond issue would raise property taxes -- for a $150,000 home, taxes would increase by $3.59 per month.

Just one day before casting their ballot, Valley Center residents on both sides of the issue are sharing their thoughts.

