Week of Aug. 28: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on jobs in education.

MONDAY: Infant/Toddler Teacher Heights, Wichita | Greater Wichita YMCA | Wichita | $15 - $18 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Minimum age 18 years •6 months experience in a Licensed Child Care Facility •Maintain current CPR, First Aid | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12652929 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off. | Greater Wichita YMCA has 4 additional postings KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Special Education Teacher | Heartspring | Wichita | $55,000 - $85,000 | Qualifications: •Master’s in Special Education or enrolled in a Special Education Degree Program •Licensed in the State of Kansas to teach level K- 12, required •Must successfully complete all required orientation and training conducted by Heartspring staff | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12652333 | Benefits include: •Heartspring offers a generous benefits package including three weeks of paid vacation, sick leave, medical/dental/vision insurance, life insurance, short term disability insurance and retirement plans. Heartspring also offers opportunities to grow within and advance your careers through on-the-job training, internal promotion preferences, and the Heartspring scholarship program to help you go back to school. | Heartspring has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) | Rainbows United Inc | Wichita | $55,000 - $65,000 | Qualifications: •Excellent written and verbal communication •2 years experience providing behavior services to children with Autism and other Developmental Disabilities | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12653001 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability. | Rainbows United Inc has 16 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Interrelated SPED Teacher (2023-2024 School Year) | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $45,528 (with $3,000 sign on bonus) | Qualifications: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Vision. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12655793 | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Disability Coverage, 401K and so much more! | USD 259 - Wichita Public Schools has 10 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Para educator | Maize USD 266 | Mount Hope | $15 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •1 year experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12654367 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental. | Maize USD 266 has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

