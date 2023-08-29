AAA predicts busy travel for Labor Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, and that means a lot of people trying to take in last-minute travel. The last hurrah can also lead to a busy travel weekend as the season comes to a close.

AAA expects more people to travel this Labor Day weekend than last year - a continuation of what’s been a very busy travel summer. The travel agency expects busy airports and highways as gas prices appear to have stabilized for the last few weeks.

“We’re about the same as where we were a year ago. About $3.57 on average in Kansas right now,” said AAA Area Public & Government Affairs Manager Shawn Steward. ”We’re quite a bit lower than the national average so we don’t anticipate gas prices really deterring many people from taking a last trip this weekend.”

If you’re planning on traveling this weekend, be prepared to battle triple-digit temperatures. AAA says it’s a good reason to have cold water with you in your car in case it breaks down.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com