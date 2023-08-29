Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – Employees at a Dollar General in Louisiana were surprised to find an alligator at the store’s front door on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the alligator before the store opened in the morning.

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

It’s unclear where the animal was moved.

Plaquemines Parish is located south of New Orleans, where alligators are abundant.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
Circle High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while the Butler County Sheriff's...
Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect
McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell AFB closes West Gate after suspicious item detected
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
Carol Holmes said she almost forgot about her cat, Bob, who went missing 10 years ago. But she...
Funds raised to bring home Kansas cat missing for a decade

Latest News

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say
Sports Sunday Sitdown: Chris Klieman joins the show
Sports Sunday Sitdown: Chris Klieman joins the show
FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
Deaf, autistic man Darius Matthews hit and killed by car in DeKalb County
‘I wouldn’t wish this pain on anybody’: Deaf, autistic man struck, killed by car, family says