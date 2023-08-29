Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Colorado sanctuary

When Henrietta was relocated to a Southern Colorado sanctuary in early August, it drew attention across the globe.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – When Henrietta – the bear formerly known as “Hank the Tank” during her break-in spree across Nevada and California – was relocated to a Southern Colorado sanctuary in early August, it drew the attention of people across the globe due to her notoriety.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary’s Executive Director Pat Craig said it’s a chance not often granted to troublesome bears like her.

“In her situation, you know, she would’ve been put down had she not had the following she did, so she’s lucky to have that opportunity to have a second chance,” Craig told KKTV just before Henrietta’s release from her temporary enclosure to her permanent 230-acre forested home.

Craig said Henrietta’s adjustment to her new life has gone well, all things considered.

“She’s a wild bear used to her freedom, so when she was caught by the California Fish and Game, we went out there and immediately picked her up so she wouldn’t have to stay in a cage very long,” he said.

Her new life is a far cry from neighborhood break-ins; her food is now delivered to her daily, and she has other bears to spend time and make friends with.

“She’s got future friends that she’ll be hanging out with for the rest of her life there and getting her food delivered until she gets old and goes into, like, assisted living,” Craig said.

Craig said it’s a future that can’t be assured to every animal, but it’s the sanctuary’s goal to give it to those they can.

“That’s our whole mission here, is to give animals that were going to be scheduled to be euthanized or had nowhere else to go a second chance at life, and so we’re really glad that we had that opportunity for Henrietta and the other animals that we do support here,” he said.

The full interview with Craig is available below:

