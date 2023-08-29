Butler County Commission approves guidelines for future solar power farms

FILE
FILE(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Commission voted on guidelines Tuesday impacting the future of potential solar farms.

In July, a company approached Butler County about building a 4,000-acre solar farm. It didn’t happen, but the commission wanted to put rules in place in case it was approached again.

“They addressed some guidelines that were used in other parts of Kansas and they fine-tuned them so they were applicable to Butler County,” said Ray Connell, an attorney representing residents in Lincoln Township.

Some residents were concerned a farm would interrupt the landscape, and harm grass and wildlife.

The planning board put together guidelines addressing these issues and the commission voted 4 to 0 to approve those guidelines. Residents hope the guidelines will protect natural resources.

“I know solar is a big thing. It’s all over the world, but what’s going to happen in 20 years,” said Butler County Commission Chair Kelly Herzet.

The commission also set up a large exclusion zone to keep out farms and panels completely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
Circle High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while the Butler County Sheriff's...
Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect
McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell AFB closes West Gate after suspicious item detected
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
Carol Holmes said she almost forgot about her cat, Bob, who went missing 10 years ago. But she...
Funds raised to bring home Kansas cat missing for a decade

Latest News

Evergy
KCC staff: Evergy requested rate increase far beyond what’s justified
FILE
AAA predicts busy travel for Labor Day weekend
Valley Center High School
Preliminary results: Voters narrowly say ‘no’ to $73.9M school bond in Valley Center
Sports Sunday Sitdown: Chris Klieman joins the show
Sports Sunday Sitdown: Chris Klieman joins the show