Butler County Commission approves guidelines for future solar power farms

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Commission voted on guidelines Tuesday impacting the future of potential solar farms.

In July, a company approached Butler County about building a 4,000-acre solar farm. It didn’t happen, but the commission wanted to put rules in place in case it was approached again.

“They addressed some guidelines that were used in other parts of Kansas and they fine-tuned them so they were applicable to Butler County,” said Ray Connell, an attorney representing residents in Lincoln Township.

Some residents were concerned a farm would interrupt the landscape, and harm grass and wildlife.

The planning board put together guidelines addressing these issues and the commission voted 4 to 0 to approve those guidelines. Residents hope the guidelines will protect natural resources.

“I know solar is a big thing. It’s all over the world, but what’s going to happen in 20 years,” said Butler County Commission Chair Kelly Herzet.

The commission also set up a large exclusion zone to keep out farms and panels completely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com