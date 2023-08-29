Deadline approaches for new contract between Salina hospital, insurer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - By the end of the week, Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance members in north central Kansas may have to drive farther for in-network healthcare, or pay out-of-network costs for care close to home.

Salina Regional Health Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas remain in negotiations as a deadline approaches Sunday.

“I’m praying that it gets done. It will be a devastation to a lot of people,” said Salina resident and Blue Cross Blue Shield member Jamie Pugh.

Pugh has been a Blue Cross Blue Shield member for more than a decade and said if a deal can’t be reached between the hospital and the insurer, it could change the landscape of healthcare for him and others in the region.

Blue Cross Blue Shield said Salina Regional Health Center’s demands are above and beyond its final offer and if a deal isn’t done, one of the region’s only hospitals would leave Blue Cross Blue Shield’s network.

The insurer said Salina Regional Health Center is asking for 20% more on its payment rates than the 9% rate increase offered earlier this year.

Without a deal, Pugh said he’s worried he might have to commute farther for in-network healthcare, causing significant inconveniences for him and his family.

“My mother was a (Blue Cross Blue Shield) member, my father, my whole family has been members, and I’m not going to change,” Pugh said. “So I’m just going to have to take that drive. But I hope they can come to an agreement.”

Salina Chamber of Commerce President Renee Duxler said on Aug. 18, she sent a letter to both parties, encouraging the hospital and the insurer to continue negotiations. Fifty concerned Salina businesses signed the letter.

In a statement Monday, Salina Regional Heath Center said, “We have one responsibility: to provide continued quality care to the citizens of North Central Kansas. Salina Regional Health Center continues to advocate for a fair deal. We are working towards an outcome that is good for our patients and one that helps us sustain our services through unprecedented inflation.”

Inflation seems to be the driving force behind the impasse.

