Dept. of agriculture, Kansas veterinarian respond to West Nile cases among horses

The Kansas Department of Agriculture reports cases of West Nile Virus in horses in four counties: Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt.
By Cale Chapman and KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture reports cases of West Nile Virus in horses in four counties: Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt, at the time of year when there’s an expectation for cases in the state to be on the rise.

“In the late summer, early fall is when every year we see increased incidents of West Nile Virus,” said Equine Practitioner Veterinarian Dr. James Speer.

Speer said when it comes to the mosquito-borne disease, this season, is on track with what’s happened in prior years.

“The number of cases that have occurred is a relatively normal number for a yearly outbreak of West Nile Virus,” Speer said.

In horses, West Nile symptoms start out like the flu, including a fever and loss of appetite. From there, the virus progresses.

“The primary clinical sign is some neurological disease, can’t walk, stumble, trip, fall,” Speer said.

Because West Nile is a virus, once a horse contracts the disease, there’s nothing owners can do but let it run its course. The best way to keep horses healthy throughout West Nile season, veterinarians advise, is to have them vaccinated.

“We typically try to include it in a combination vaccine in the spring or early summer so that it confers a real adequate immunity for at least six months, if not upwards of a year,” Speer said.

Seeing the impact of West Nile Virus on other horses, Kansas horse owner Katie Haynes made sure both of her horses were vaccinated.

“I mean, they just stumble around, it’s kind of like they lose all connection with their limbs, then they fall and can really hurt themselves or a human,” she said of infected horses.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
One seriously injured in Old Town shooting
Circle High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while the Butler County Sheriff's...
Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect
McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell AFB closes West Gate after suspicious item detected
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Agriculture reports cases of West Nile Virus in horses in four...
Dept. of agriculture, Kansas veterinarian respond to West Nile cases among horses
For now, all Tjuana Boulanger has is a photo of her friend and fond memories of Cynthia Kinney...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
An Oklahoma sheriff named Dennis Rader the prime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of...
Friend of missing Okla. teen speaks out after Dennis Rader named prime suspect in disappearance
Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas
Deadline approaches for new contract between Salina hospital, insurer