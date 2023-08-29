Dept. of agriculture, Kansas veterinarian respond to West Nile cases among horses

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture reports cases of West Nile Virus in horses in four counties: Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt, at the time of year when there’s an expectation for cases in the state to be on the rise.

“In the late summer, early fall is when every year we see increased incidents of West Nile Virus,” said Equine Practitioner Veterinarian Dr. James Speer.

Speer said when it comes to the mosquito-borne disease, this season, is on track with what’s happened in prior years.

“The number of cases that have occurred is a relatively normal number for a yearly outbreak of West Nile Virus,” Speer said.

In horses, West Nile symptoms start out like the flu, including a fever and loss of appetite. From there, the virus progresses.

“The primary clinical sign is some neurological disease, can’t walk, stumble, trip, fall,” Speer said.

Because West Nile is a virus, once a horse contracts the disease, there’s nothing owners can do but let it run its course. The best way to keep horses healthy throughout West Nile season, veterinarians advise, is to have them vaccinated.

“We typically try to include it in a combination vaccine in the spring or early summer so that it confers a real adequate immunity for at least six months, if not upwards of a year,” Speer said.

Seeing the impact of West Nile Virus on other horses, Kansas horse owner Katie Haynes made sure both of her horses were vaccinated.

“I mean, they just stumble around, it’s kind of like they lose all connection with their limbs, then they fall and can really hurt themselves or a human,” she said of infected horses.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com