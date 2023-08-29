Eisenhower Airport conducting disaster training this Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s Eisenhower Airport will conduct a large-scale disaster training exercise this Friday, Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m. It will be held north of Highway K42 in between runways 1L and 14 at the airport. The training meets requirements of the FAA, which mandates an exercise every three years.

The scenario for the exercise is that at 9 a.m. an aircraft declares an in-air emergency to the air traffic control tower due to an issue with the right main landing gear. The aircraft has a purported 75 people onboard with 2,500 lbs. of fuel and is landing on crosswind runway 14. Upon landing, the right main landing gear will fail and the aircraft crashes and comes to rest off the end of the runway. The exercise on how the airport and partner agencies would respond to this scenario begins at 9:30 a.m.

The training will include about 300 first responders and volunteers from various emergency management agencies. Do not be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles, smoke and flames. There will also be role players in the terminal during the exercises portraying the roles of family members and friends.

In the event a disaster should occur, the airport would utilize X (Twitter) to provide real-time information to the public. During the exercise, airport staff will post simulated information on X from their channel, @FlyICT, using the hashtag #ICTdrill.

