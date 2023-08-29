Family remembers 19-year-old domestic violence victim as ‘vibrant soul with dreams’

Wichita police found the body of 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson in the trunk of a car on Saturday,...
Wichita police found the body of 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson in the trunk of a car on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Wichita police said she had been killed by Alexander Lewis. He was arrested for second-degree murder.(Family of Zaiylah Bronson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of Zaiylah Bronson remembers the 19-year-old as a “vibrant soul with dreams, aspirations, and love to share.”

Broson was found dead in the trunk of a car on Saturday. Wichita police said she was a victim of domestic violence.

“It is with immense grief and heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of Zaiylah Bronson. A Zaiylah was unexpectedly and tragically taken from us as a result of domestic violence,” reads a post on the GoFundMe page created to raise money for Zaiylah’s funeral arrangements and burial expenses.

“The depth of pain that domestic violence inflicts upon its victims and their loved ones is unimaginable. No one should ever have to endure such suffering, and we must come together to address and prevent such tragedies from occurring,” the post continues.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center, a provider of services for victims of domestic violence, said it’s seen an increase in domestic violence cases this summer, from those seeking shelter to also filing court orders, but the reasoning remains elusive.

“That’s the never-ending question, is why these numbers are so high in our community and why they continue to increase,” said Wichita Family Crisis Center Executive Director Amanda Meyers. “We just don’t know.”

The KBI reported 22,593 domestic violence incidents in Kansas in 2021. That equals one domestic violence incident every 23 minutes. More than a quarter of those incidents happened in Sedgwick County.

If you’re in a life-threatening situation, call 911. There are also domestic violence hotlines including one for the Wichita Family Crisis Center, Crisis Line at 316-267-7233, or 316-267-SAFE. In Kansas, people can file for a protective order online at KSPOP.

