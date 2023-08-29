Investigation continues into possible links between BTK, unsolved cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A search last Tuesday at the former property of Dennis Rader has shined a new light on a handful of cold cases.

Sheriff Eddie Virden, in Osage County, Okla., said the items he examined indicate links the convicted serial killer to several unsolved cases, including to a decades-old case in Hays.

When Sheriff Virden renewed the search for answers in the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney, he said it led him to Rader, who calls himself BTK.

Kinney disappeared from a laundromat in Pawhuska, Okla., nearly 50 years ago. Virden said Rader denied involvement in Kinney’s disappearance, but the sheriff considers him a prime suspect in her case and others.

“From his writings, that we believe that he could be involved with one up in Hays, Kansas of a missing girl in 83,” Virden told 12 News during an interview last week.

On October 21, 1983, Mary Lang, who was 31 at the time, was last seen in the afternoon while on an errand for the law office where she worked as a secretary. Her car was found with the door partially open and her purse and other items inside.

Five days later, investigators found her coat and keys in a box under a bridge north of Hays. When 12 News previously reported on the case in 2009, authorities said there was a person of interest that wasn’t Dennis Rader.

“There was some family in that area that they spent some time out there, as well as work things that took him out there,” said Virden.

He believes notes in some of Rader’s manuscripts uncovered during his arrest in 2005 also make reference to the 1990 cold case of Shawn Garber, who was raped and murdered in McDonald County, Missouri.

The Associated Press reports the McDonald County sheriff had said Rader denied involvement. But Virden said what has been found may provide an important update.

“Notations of items taken that were not on the person that would match. Several clues there, nothing solid,” said Virden.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hays Police Department shared a joint statement on Tuesday regarding the 1983 disappearance of Mary Lang saying that while the agencies “will continue to explore all theories in this case, we do not presently have evidence that links Rader to this investigation.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and we hope to one day provide answers to Mary Lang’s family. If you have information about the disappearance of Mary Lang, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 785-625-1040, or the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

