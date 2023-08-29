JTM Foods holds ribbon cutting at ict21 Industrial Park

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday afternoon for a new manufacturing facility in Wichita.

JTM Foods makes JJ’s Snack Pies. Its new facility will be located in the ict21 Industrial District, and it’s expected to employ 150 people within the next two years and up to 200 by the third year of operation.

“I walk around this facility and part of me feels just extraordinarily good about what we’ve been able to build, and then I look at the other part of the facility and know that we have a lot more opportunity to grow demand, grow jobs and grow right here in Wichita,” said Monty Pooley, President and CEO of JTM Foods.

The company is the first to secure space at the ict21 Industrial District. The area located near I-135 and 21st Street was once a formerly blighted land and is now revitalized with 560,000 square feet of industrial space.

